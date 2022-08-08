LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - As his store was being robbed, the owner of a smoke shop in Las Vegas said he grabbed a knife and stabbed one of the two people who entered his business.

Johnny Nguyen found himself in a violent struggle when the pair walked into his store in the middle of the day last Wednesday.

“The whole time I was a little bit nervous because obviously I was getting robbed,” he told KVVU. “I was really scared for my life because they were wearing baggy clothes ... one of them came in with a bag as if he had a firearm.”

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter. Then it shows Nguyen fighting back, stabbing one of the accused robbers several times.

“I was in a fight or flight mode … a lot of adrenaline going through my body,” Nguyen said.

The store owner said he called police immediately after stabbing the would-be robber.

Nguyen now plans to get a gun for the store in case someone tries to rob his store again.

“I don’t know who they’re friends with, maybe they want to come back and do something else, so I just must stay vigilant,” Nguyen said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two juveniles were arrested, and one more is still outstanding.

They did not say how badly the person who was stabbed was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End

Latest News

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help