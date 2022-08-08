Former Birmingham building inspector sentenced for accepting bribe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Birmingham building inspector was sentenced to jail after a Jefferson County jury found him guilty of intentionally using his office or position for personal gain, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Prosecutors said Thomas Edward Stoves, 53, accepted $1,200 in cash in exchange for approving a building inspection of a local adult entertainment club.

At the sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Michael Streety sentenced Stoves to five years, split to serve 90 days in the Jefferson County Jail.

Attorney General Marshall thanked his Special Prosecutions Division, including Assistant Attorneys General Nathan Mays, Kyle Beckman, and Alana Cammack, and Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris. Attorney General Marshall also thanked FBI Special Agent Michael Faulkner and all the agents and support staff of the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

