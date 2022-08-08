LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Former Birmingham building inspector sentenced for accepting bribe

Thomas Edward Stoves
Thomas Edward Stoves(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Birmingham building inspector was sentenced to jail after a Jefferson County jury found him guilty of intentionally using his office or position for personal gain, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Prosecutors said Thomas Edward Stoves, 53, accepted $1,200 in cash in exchange for approving a building inspection of a local adult entertainment club.

At the sentencing hearing, Circuit Judge Michael Streety sentenced Stoves to five years, split to serve 90 days in the Jefferson County Jail.

Attorney General Marshall thanked his Special Prosecutions Division, including Assistant Attorneys General Nathan Mays, Kyle Beckman, and Alana Cammack, and Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Clark Morris. Attorney General Marshall also thanked FBI Special Agent Michael Faulkner and all the agents and support staff of the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son

Latest News

Dept. of Public Health reports 19 monkeypox cases in Alabama
VCU: Officers fire shot, bean bag round while trying to stop suspect in Tuscaloosa
Study: PPE highly effective.
UAB: Study shows PPE was highly effective against COVID-19 in emergency department workers
Source: WBRC video
Teen killed, 4 others hurt in shooting after exhibition driving
Source: WBRC video
Federal hearing for Patrick Stallworth