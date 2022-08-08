First Alert for another round of scattered storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It’s the first day of school for some areas across Central Alabama today. We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s this morning. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Some of the cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures are in the upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy this morning with a few stray showers possible. I think most of the morning commute will end up dry, but a stray shower or a patch of sprinkles/drizzle can’t be ruled out. We also can’t rule out the chance for patchy fog in a few spots. It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. The main threat today will be similar to yesterday. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Flash flooding is low, but it is not zero. We will likely see spots stay dry today. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms around 7-8 PM with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered Storms Continue This Week: We are looking at the same weather pattern as we head into tomorrow and Wednesday. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s with highs in the upper 80s. Each day will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for afternoon storms. I lowered tomorrow’s rain chance as our latest model runs have backed off on our storm coverage for the area. Storms over the next two days will be scattered/random and capable of producing heavy rain and lightning. Just remember that if thunder roars, go indoors. The next few days will not be a washout. Some spots could see a few inches of rain while others remain dry. It’s normal to see this in the month of August.

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast Thursday. It will likely enhance our chance to see scattered storms. I’ve increased our rain chance to 60-70% Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There’s a chance we could see morning showers Thursday morning and perhaps early Friday morning too. The placement of the cold front is still questionable, but models do back off on our rain chances as we finish out the week. Friday will end up partly cloudy with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain on Friday will likely occur along and south of I-20. Highs are forecast to warm near 90°F Friday afternoon.

Mostly Dry this Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry. We may see a hint of dry air move in Friday evening into Saturday morning. Morning temperatures may end up in the upper 60s Saturday. Both days will end up mostly dry with highs in the lower 90s. Both days will end up partly cloudy with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. The weather should be great for those going back-to-school shopping. Models hint that our storm chance may increase by the middle of next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa. They are forecasting a 40% (medium chance) for this tropical wave to become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models aren’t too aggressive with developing this system, and it doesn’t look like it’ll have any impact on our weather over the next 7-10 days. It’ll be something to monitor as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean. The rest of the tropics remains quiet. Hurricane season normally peaks in late August and September. The season officially ends on November 30th.

