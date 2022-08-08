Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education recently approved a new dress code for the Tuscaloosa City Schools as part of its 2022-23 Code of Conduct.

The school system’s superintendent says they gathered input from students, parents and administrators when coming up with this new policy. From the information gathered, there was an overall feeling that the previous dress code was outdated and was unfair to certain groups, especially girls. It is our hope that this updated code is fair and easier to follow.

“This one in particular has language about what students can wear and what they can’t wear. But it’s not so focused on, in our previous dress code we had a heavy emphasis on what girls could and could not do. This one is more straightforward and is for all students,” Dr. Mike Daria said.

The dress code is broken down into three sections. They’re what students must wear, may wear and may not wear.

DRESS CODE

The primary responsibility for a student’s attire resides with the student and parents or guardians. The following rules concerning dress and grooming are mandatory for all students attending Tuscaloosa City Schools. Students who fail to follow these rules will be subject to disciplinary action as outlined in Code of Conduct 1.13, “Non-conformity to Dress Code.”

Section 1: Students MUST Wear:

• Shirts: Must be opaque fabric. Must cover midriff and not be low cut in front or back.

• Bottoms: Pants, sweatpants, joggers, shorts, skirt, dress, leggings. Must be opaque fabric. Dresses and skirts must be fingertip length. Shorts, including athletic shorts, are allowed, but may not be less than a 3″ inseam. Genitals and buttocks must be covered at all times.

• Shoes: Activity-specific shoes are permitted (for example for sports or TCTA classes.) Shoes that are secured to the foot and do not easily fall off are highly encouraged for safety reasons.

Section 2: Students May Wear:

• Hoodie sweatshirts, although hood cannot be worn over head.

• Fitted pants, including leggings, yoga pants and “skinny jeans” are allowed as long as it meets requirements in section 1.

• Ripped jeans, as long as underwear is not exposed, and rips are not above fingertip length.

• Tank tops, as long as underwear or midriff is not exposed.

• Athletic attire, as long as it meets requirements in Sections 1 and 3.

• Clothing with commercial or athletic logos provided they do not violate Section 3 below.

Section 3: Student May NOT Wear

• Garments that reflect violent language or images.

• Images or language depicting drugs or alcohol (or any illegal item or activity) or the use of same.

• Hate speech, profanity, pornography.

• Images or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment based on any protected class.

• Clothing where underwear is exposed. Undershirts/camisoles cannot be worn alone as shirts.

• Spaghetti straps, or strapless tops, unless otherwise covered.

• Bathing suits.

• Hats or head coverings except as a religious observance or as allowed on special days or for certain athletic or class requirements.

• Pajamas, except when allowed on special days.

• House slippers or shoes intended for indoors only.

• Sunglasses (indoors.)

• Metal-spikes on shoes or metal-toed shoes, except for when needed for a class such as at TCTA.

The new school year begins August 10th.

