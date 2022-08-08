LawCall
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic

At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy.

Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers have access to personal protective equipment.

Mask are optional for students and staff.

If a student is not feeling well, the teacher is to send them to the nurse who then decides if the child should be isolated.

“If the school nurse feels like the child needs to be isolated because of their symptoms that they are exhibiting, he will place them in the isolation room, contact the parent, and then we have some forms that we will complete. And then we just have to let our district supervisors know,” said Principal Tronci Southall-Mason.

If a child does test positive and they are either vaccinated or have been exposed in the past, they are to quarantine for 5 days or until they feel better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

