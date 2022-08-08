LawCall
Birmingham vet notices fewer dog heat strokes this summer

A Birmingham-area veterinarian says she is noticing fewer dog heat strokes happening this...
A Birmingham-area veterinarian says she is noticing fewer dog heat strokes happening this summer than in the past.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama has been consistently hot the past few weeks, but a local vet says surprisingly, she’s seen fewer dog heat strokes than in years past.

Most pet owners want to keep their dogs active outside but the Alabama heat can make that difficult for the pooches and the parents.

Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic says the Alabama heat tends to really get to the furry friends.

This summer, she’s noticing a lot of raw and scratched up paws. Dr. Martin says most people don’t realize when dogs are running back and forth on lake docks or pool concrete that their paws can get severe abrasions.

As far as temperatures, she says while they normally see an uptick in heat-related issues like heat stroke, this year is a different story.

“Either pet owners are knowing more about the heat or that we just don’t want to be outside,” said Dr. Martin. “I mean, it’s hot out there so nobody wants to go out there so you’re not going to stay outside long enough for your dog to get a heat stroke.”

The vet says the best time of day to take your dog on a walk is early in the morning before the sun gets really high or hot. She even says to avoid late afternoon or nighttime walks because the asphalt can still be extremely hot.

