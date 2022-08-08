Birmingham-area realtor says housing market begins to soften

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The housing market has been hot since right after the pandemic hit, but now things may be cooling off.

A realtor covering central Alabama says the market seems to be more of a mix depending where the home is located. While some houses are seeing quick sells, others are staying on the market far longer.

“It’s changing now so that aspect of it’s new,” said Aliece Dice, a realtor with eXp Realty. “I would say it’s going more toward a neutral market. Instead of so much a seller’s market like it was in 2019 and 2021, now I feel like it’s going more neutral.”

The past few years, homes could sell the day they hit the market. While Dice is seeing a little bit of that, it’s not as often. Now many homes are staying on the market several days or weeks.

“There is evidence that days on market is extending out a little bit so we’re not seeing houses fly out the door in a day or two like we did a couple years ago, or even last year,” she added.

Dice believes the big reason for the slow down is higher interest rates.

She says some buyers, especially first-time home buyers, might have strict budgets they must adhere to so when interest rates rise, their buying power shrinks.

Even still, the rates are a little lower when compared to a month ago. Dice says at the end of last week, interest rates for a 30 year fixed mortgage were at 5.8%, and 5.5% for a 15 year one.

“Historically, these interest rates are not outlandish,” said Dice. “We’ve seen them higher than what they are now.”

No matter the rate, Dice says home inventory remains low so that’s why housing prices are remaining high.

“So we see a little bit of 2020 when houses are requiring multiple offers in certain areas and now we’re seeing a shift more toward a neutral market in some other areas,” she said. “It’s a strange mix right now that we’re seeing.”

Dice says depending on the area, the curb appeal, and the asking price, a home could get several offers in a few days, but others may be sitting for a while.

