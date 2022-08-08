Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a convenience store on August 3, 2022.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover.

The deadly shooting happened at the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280. Police say they received a call of a person shot at 8:28 p.m., and when they got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Ziegler died on the scene.

Witnesses reported Zeigler entered the store and was followed by a man. A verbal argument between the two quickly escalated into a physical altercation during which Zeigler was shot by the man who fled the scene in a gold sedan, according to officers.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case who was determined to be an acquaintance of the victim. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, of Trussville, was taken into custody in the 3200 block of Beech Avenue Southwest in Birmingham at approximately 7:30 a.m. on August 8, 2022 by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

Skylar Dorsey (Hoover Police Dept.)

Dorsey is currently being held in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Shelby County Jail.

