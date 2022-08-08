Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police.

Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m.

Officers said a man who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a single shot into the occupied business. No one inside Urban Air was injured by the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody and taken to Homewood Police Headquarters for questioning.

On August 8 Homewood Police Detectives obtained a warrant on Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin, 44, from Birmingham, through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Birmingham Division, for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building.

Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin (Homewood Police Department)

Chamblin was held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

