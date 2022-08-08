LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

Shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
Shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police.

Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m.

Officers said a man who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a single shot into the occupied business. No one inside Urban Air was injured by the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody and taken to Homewood Police Headquarters for questioning.

fmovies
embedgooglemap.net

On August 8 Homewood Police Detectives obtained a warrant on Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin, 44, from Birmingham, through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Birmingham Division, for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building.

Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin
Nawkebia Antwon Chamblin(Homewood Police Department)

Chamblin was held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End

Latest News

Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky
52-year-old Coker man killed in ATV accident