86-year-old man killed in crash on Hwy 280

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after an 86-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a crash on 280.

According to state troopers, Harold L. White was driving along 280 near Chelsea AL, around 2 p.m. when he was struck by a 53-year-old woman driving a Mercedes.

White was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other driver was also transported. No word yet on there injuries.

