52-year-old Coker man killed in ATV accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County early Monday morning August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said David L. St. Clair, 52, was killed when the ATV he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.

The accident happened at approximately 12:45 a.m.

The crash occurred on Pate Road, approximately 13 miles east of the Northport city limits, in Tuscaloosa County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

