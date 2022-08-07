LawCall
Police investigating after train hits car near West End

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a train hit a car on August 7, 2022.

This happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say one female suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

