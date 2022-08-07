Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.