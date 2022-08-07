LawCall
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

