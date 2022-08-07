LawCall
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles

Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.
Hayes was arrested for stealing an ambulance and a fire truck.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after stealing an ambulance and then a firetruck after crashing the ambulance.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrek Hayes was picked up by an Athens-Limestone EMS ambulance for a welfare check. Hayes then entered the driver’s seat leaving one EMT in the patient area and throwing another from the vehicle.

Hayes then drove north before leaving the roadway and nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek. At that point, Hayes allegedly fled on foot until he reached Hwy. 31 where he was able to steal a firetruck that belonged to the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department.

Early this morning, a burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens, wrecked on Hwy. 31 south near Pryor Field Airport. At...

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Hayes drove southbound in the truck on Hwy. 31 but when law enforcement spotted him, he once again left the roadway. Hayes drove a quarter mile off-road before crashing into a thicket and totaling the vehicle. Hayes then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by Athens Police Officers and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was arrested after stealing an ambulance and a fire truck Sunday morning.
A man was arrested after stealing an ambulance and a fire truck Sunday morning.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes has been charged with two counts of theft, assault, kidnapping, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center and bond has not been set at this time.

