FIRST ALERT: Chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

First Alert Weather 5a Update: 8-7-22
By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning we are seeing conditions which will lead to a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The activity may begin developing by late morning with rain coverage expanding during the afternoon as southeasterly winds continue transporting Gulf moisture north. Afternoon temperatures will range from near 90 in Northeast Alabama to near 93 in the west.

This pattern will continue into the coming week with above average rainfall chances for much of the week. A weak area of low pressure will swing west across the area through Tuesday which will help increase rain chances for the next three days. Another area of low pressure will impact areas of North Alabama by Wednesday with an associated front moving south Thursday, further enhancing rain chances area wide.

An area of high pressure behind the front is still expected to expand helping push the front into South Alabama by week’s end, pushing the greater rain chances to the south.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form around the middle part of week. The National Hurricane Center says there is now a 40% chance for development in the next five days.

First Alert Weather 5a Update: 8-7-22
First Alert Weather 9p Update: 8-6-22
First Alert Weather 6p Update: 8-6-22
