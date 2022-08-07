LawCall
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

The program had support from University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally.

The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes.

Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are not the only program looking for couples or single parents to foster.

The organization is holding a Zoon meeting on Wednesday to share information about fostering children.

“The Zoom - there is not commitment,” Morris said. “We will be on there to answer questions and just to go over what’s the requirement to sign up for a foster class to be a foster parent.”

The program serves 9 areas in the state, including Montgomery. They focus on making sure the environment for abused and neglected children are the best it can be. This past week, their focus was on the need for foster parents.

Officials designated the first week of August for foster parent awareness because this month is the time where parents are doing everything they can to set their child up for success in the new school year.

“There’s just a lot going on for families this time of year,” Morris said. “And we want this time in August to bring some light to kids that don’t have that support.”

Morris said the program had support from University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

For more information about Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, click here.

