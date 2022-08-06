LawCall
Two stabbed at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on...
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022.

Police say this happened at in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 7:32 p.m. and that two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police say one victim has potentially life-threatening injuries, while the other victim does not have life-threatening injuries. Authorities are not looking for any additional people involved.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

