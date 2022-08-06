Two stabbed at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022.

Police say this happened at in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 7:32 p.m. and that two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police say one victim has potentially life-threatening injuries, while the other victim does not have life-threatening injuries. Authorities are not looking for any additional people involved.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

