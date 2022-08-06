LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Reports: Actress Anne Heche critical after crashing car into house, starting fire

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A California woman, reported to be actress Anne Heche, is in critical condition after driving into a Los Angeles home Friday.

The car involved in the crash is registered to Heche, known for her roles in “The Vanished” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.”

Some media outlets are reporting she was the driver, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued a woman from inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
UPDATE: 19-year-old identified as victim in deadly Hoover convenience store shooting
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
Homicide in Jefferson Co. under investigation

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Vincent Police Department to dissolve in wake of text message controversy
The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Blaze kills firefighter’s 10 relatives, 3 of them children
They are looking for volunteers open and eager to help with their several programs.
Non-Profit Organization looking for volunteers