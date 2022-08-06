One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL.

Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right field berm towards a group of juveniles.

A spokesman with the Rocket City Trash Pandas say that the person that was injured was an employee working in the parking lot. They say that the employee was hit in the foot.

The spokesman also added that firework shows will continue but the specific firework used Friday night will not be used.

Pyro Shows of Alabama released an official statement Saturday afternoon regarding the incident.

After considerable investigation into the fireworks incident last night, we discovered that a particular product had been incorrectly inserted and secured into its holder. During our continuing look at our procedures regarding the device, the supporting equipment and the technicians that use it, we are eliminating it from the show until that device and supporting procedures have been fully updated to assure providing safe shows for our customers.

Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game - VC: Erik Hulse

Here is the statement from the Trash Pandas:

“On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened before in over 40 years of their experience. Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.”

