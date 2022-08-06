LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man fatally stabbed wife, raped teen in Selma, officials say

(Courtesy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he fatally stabbed his wife and raped a teen in Selma.

Larry Donnell McWilliams Jr., 42, was arrested and faces charges of domestic violence murder, first-degree rape and attempted murder. He was developed as suspect after detectives interviewed witnesses.

According to the district attorney, 44-year-old Shawnta Moultry died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities said a 15-year-old girl, who was also at the home, was stabbed several times and raped. Her condition is unknown.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue, according to officials.

McWilliams is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1.6 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
UPDATE: 19-year-old identified as victim in deadly Hoover convenience store shooting
The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police...
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Sadly, New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire on August 5, 2022.
Crews battle fire at church in Hueytown
Firework mishap injures child at Trash Pandas game
One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale