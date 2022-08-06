Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the home. Officers say there did not seem to be any forced entry to the home, and a man was seen fleeing the residence shortly before the time of the call.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to recover evidence from the scene and they are continuing to investigate. We will keep this story updated as we learn more details.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-5700, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

