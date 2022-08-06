FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity on the rise, afternoon showers expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Some patchy fog is possible as we go through the early morning hours with the greater likelihood in areas of Northeast Alabama. Otherwise, the weekend begins with more warm, humid conditions. There will continue to be a steady increase in moisture with slightly higher chances of rain this afternoon, especially in East Alabama.

Still Heat Index Values will top 100 degrees in many areas. Rain chances will continue increasing going into the second half of the weekend with the trend continuing into next week. Above average rain chances will continue into the middle of the week as an area of low pressure drops south across the region. This will serve to increase rain chances, especially in the northern tier of counties.

An associated front will move south Thursday further increasing chances of rain area wide going into the second half of the upcoming week. Aside from the triple digit Heat Index Values no widespread severe storms are expected through the weekend.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, The National Hurricane Center is tracing a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of this system while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week, so the NHC says there is a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

