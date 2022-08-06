LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m.

Pike was critically injured when the SUV he was driving left the roadway and overturned, according to ALEA. Authorities with ALEA say he was transported to UAB for treatment, where he died from his injuries on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate.

fmovies
google maps code

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
UPDATE: 19-year-old identified as victim in deadly Hoover convenience store shooting
The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police...
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car...
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash

Latest News

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on...
Two stabbed at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck
Vincent's one remaining police officer turned in a resignation.
Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department