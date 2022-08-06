Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m.

Pike was critically injured when the SUV he was driving left the roadway and overturned, according to ALEA. Authorities with ALEA say he was transported to UAB for treatment, where he died from his injuries on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate.

