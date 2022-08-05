LawCall
The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall.

Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.

“There were times over this five-year process where either things would hit a plateau and nothing would happen or I’d get discouraged. Honestly what I thought about was, that there were kids out there that were waiting on something like this.”

At last count, there were 175 unaccompanied youths on the streets of Birmingham. Bundy said many things can factor into the problem.

“Lots of kids are fleeting abusive situations or it could be a change in dynamic in the home,” said Bundy.

The Way Station is located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 7th Street N. The $4.7 million dollar project will house 40 people the ages of 18 to 24 a night between overnight stays and transitional housing.

Other services include GED prep, enrollment in Birmingham City Schools and much more.

“We’ll have just about everything that they need including transportation and mental health services,” said Bundy.

The doors are set to open this fall. Information on the shelter can be found here.

