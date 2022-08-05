LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police and Tuscaloosa City School superintendent talk school safety

With the start of classes on August 10, Tuscaloosa City School district officials and police met this week to go over security plans.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of classes on August 10, Tuscaloosa City School district officials and police met this week to go over security plans.

Tuscaloosa City School officials and Tuscaloosa Police declined to say whether there were any credible threats last year.

They tell us they look at security measures every year and it’s not just a one-time adjustment. The Tuscaloosa City School district will begin the new year around 10,000 students and school is a very high priority for Dr. Mike Daria.

“We talked about the adjustments we made this summer to our emergency operations plan. We received ongoing training and information from the Tuscaloosa Police Department specific to school safety,” said Dr. Mike Daria.

Surrounded by school resource officers during a morning news conference on August 5, Dr. Daria said they are more than prepared for the new year, something parents and children should take comfort in.

“A strong belief in having an officer in our schools is important and the Tuscaloosa Police Department is working to fill those positions,” said Daria.

Major Clark and superintendent Daria declined to get too specific but did reveal a school security plan is never a one-time playbook. They are always adjusting and tweaking to make sure all avenues are covered should the unthinkable happen.

“There’s adjustments made school by school based on circumstances of that school and that’s what this team helps our principals do.. look at those emergency plans e police department did an assessment of our schools this summer and those adjustments are made school by school based on circumstances and make adjustments specific to that school,” he said.

The Tuscaloosa City School district has 21 schools.

