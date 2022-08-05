LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.

Authorities say a 45-year-old woman was hit by a car on Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. She was taken to a local hospital before being transported to UAB.

Police say the driver of the car stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

