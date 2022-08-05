LawCall
SO CUTE: Little Packers fan throws tea party at training camp

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Green Bay Packers fan served up some tea at training camp this week.

Aria threw a tea party for the Packers. She served little cups of tea for the players as they greeted fans.

Mom Ashley shared video with Action 2 News. She says the players were so kind to Aria and played along.

“They definitely made this little girl’s day,” Ashley says.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

