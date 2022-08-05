Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January.

The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his.

“As many of you have heard in the past, this journey has never been about me, regardless of what title I’ve held along the way. It’s always been about the people I serve, our citizens, and the personnel of the Birmingham Police Department. Though I’ve been appointed to Chief of Police, my focus will never change,” said Chief Thurmond.

In his new position, he has four main priorities: Tackle violent crime, focus on community engagement, ensure the wellness of his staff and recruitment and retention within the department.

