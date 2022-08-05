LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games.

This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.

“We are down officials in every sport,” said AHSAA Director of Officials Ken Washington.

Since 2015, the AHSAA has lost more than 1,400 registered officials. That is an eighteen percent decline from the 7,824 they had registered.

“Without officials we can’t play the contests. I know y’all don’t want coaches and players calling their own games and their own fouls,” said Washington.

One local referee stresses the situation isn’t as dire as some other states, where high school football games will have to be played on days other than Friday so referees can cover more than one game.

“If we don’t start seeing an influx it could become an issue, so we are always looking for new officials,” said Birmingham Football Officials Association Referee Justin Johnston.

However at the moment, the younger generations are not picking up the black and white shirts.

“I am forty years old now and it has only been a few years now where I have not been the youngest person on my crew usually,” said Johnston.

Still efforts are being made at both the state and local level to address the gap.

“We have different initiatives that are going on right now. We are advertising on the radios, word to mouth, universities with intramural sports involved,” said Washington.

Referees are earning up to $75 a game in some instances. If you are interested in officiating you can apply by clicking here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

Latest News

A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County....
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police...
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
Many now voicing their desires for stricter regulations.
Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck