One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash

Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car...
Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022.

Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.

This happened on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

