North Italia’s Seasonal Vegetable Salad and Saluti

Seasonal Vegetable Salad

Ingredients

grilled asparagus, avocado, broccolini, sweet corn, heirloom cherry tomato, farro, goat cheese, pistachio, Italian herb vinaigrette

Directions

1. Place the romaine lettuce (2 oz), shredded kale (1 oz), heirloom cherry tomatoes (1 1/2 oz, halved), roasted corn (1 1/2 oz), grilled broccolini (1 1/2 oz), grilled asparagus (1 1/2 oz), farro (1 oz) and kosher salt (1 pinch) into a mixing bowl.

2. Add herb avocado dressing into bowl. Toss gently.

3. Place on serving dish and top with dressed avocado pieces (1/4 each, cut into 5 pieces

3. Garnish the salad evenly with goat cheese (1 1/2 oz), pistachios (1 TBSP, roasted and salted, rough chopped), golden raisins (1 TBSP) and herb mix (1/2 tsp)

Saluti

Clyde May’s bourbon, Fiorente, pomegranate, lemon, mint

Mint Leaves

¾ oz Pomegranate Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

¾ oz Fiorente

2 oz Clyde May’s Bourbon

Ice to fill, hard shake and strain over large ice cube.

