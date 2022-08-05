Non-Profit Organization looking for volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Grace Klein Community is mostly volunteer based, with only a couple of staff members which is why they are in need of a lot of hands-on deck.

They offer food support drive through’s, school supply giveaway, a rescue food service and much more.

They are looking for volunteers open and eager to help with their several programs.

Lisa Ripp community outreach leader said with the price of food going up and the amount of food going down they could use not only hands on volunteers but financial support as well.

“If you are a farmer and you have overages or you have this produce that is on the verge but still good, we will come get it and we will give it out that day,” Ripp said. “People will eat it if you work at a restaurant and see that there is a lot of food waste going on, please talk to your manager, If you are the manager, please hear that we will come get this food and people will eat it instead of throwing it in the garbage.”

The Grace Klein community needs volunteers as soon as possible.

Right now, they are working on painting one of their community houses.

