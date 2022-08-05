New Teacher Orientation in Shelby County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County schools is hosting orientation for teachers, but they’re going over more than lesson plans.

It’s also about working with students who might be experiencing emotional dysregulation and finding it hard to control their behavior.

Teachers are taught de-escalation tactics, with the goal of calming students down.

Anne- Marie Sturdivant, student service specialist, says when working with a dysregulated student, teachers must be calm, and listen to the student. She says it isn’t something people learn while in school to become teachers, which is why the district makes it mandatory.

“There is a quote that says a dis-regulated adult can’t help a dis-regulated child. Knowing to re-center and to calm as you go into working with these kids is crucial and critical,” Sturdivant. “Beyond that, there is a quote that goes back a long way in education that says every child deserves a champion and they do, every child deserves that person who is going to get to know them, who wants the best for them and is going to help them be that best person.”

