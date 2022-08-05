LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

New Teacher Orientation in Shelby County Schools

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County schools is hosting orientation for teachers, but they’re going over more than lesson plans.

It’s also about working with students who might be experiencing emotional dysregulation and finding it hard to control their behavior.

Teachers are taught de-escalation tactics, with the goal of calming students down.

Anne- Marie Sturdivant, student service specialist, says when working with a dysregulated student, teachers must be calm, and listen to the student. She says it isn’t something people learn while in school to become teachers, which is why the district makes it mandatory.

“There is a quote that says a dis-regulated adult can’t help a dis-regulated child. Knowing to re-center and to calm as you go into working with these kids is crucial and critical,” Sturdivant. “Beyond that, there is a quote that goes back a long way in education that says every child deserves a champion and they do, every child deserves that person who is going to get to know them, who wants the best for them and is going to help them be that best person.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
Homicide in Jefferson Co. under investigation
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son

Latest News

Helping special education teachers
New Teacher Orientation meeting special education needs
K-9 training program
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s
Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
Man shot and killed at home in Center Point
A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County....
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer