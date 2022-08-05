New Teacher Orientation meeting special education needs

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As students head back to school next week our local school systems are working to make sure they’re serving the needs of special education students.

The Shelby County new teacher orientation is designed to give special education and general education teachers the tools to help special education students succeed this school year.

Anne- Marie Sturdivant student service program specialist for Shelby County schools said the system is using paraprofessionals in classrooms where teachers are working with special education students and general education students.

“In our inclusion classes we have paraprofessionals that come in and can support in those environments or at other times it’s another special education teacher who can come in and help assist that teacher meeting the needs of those specific students,” Sturdivant said.

Shelby County has the Linda Nolen learning center as a resource for a student that has significant special needs

“It has a couple of programs running within it, one is a behavioral program, those students who experience a lot of dysregulations due to a variety of different causes,” Sturdivant said. “As well as another program that deal with students who have multiple disabilities.”

The system said it is important for any teacher working with special education students to get to know them, what is in their IEP and from there build a strategy.

