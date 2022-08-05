Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row.

Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The football classic began as an entertainment event for the African-American civilian community and U.S. Army soldiers in the Columbus-Fort Benning, Ga., and Phenix City, Ala. areas. Now, its primary purpose is to help raise funds for scholarships to help young men and women attend college.

The 2021 Morehouse Tuskegee Classic marked the first time the celebrated matchup took place in Birmingham with the Morehouse Maroon Tigers winning 31-15 against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

There will be several events leading up to the 2022 game, including:

Thursday, October 6TH

ALUMNI & FRIENDS SOCIAL HOUR

ABOUT: Welcoming alumni and friends to kick off the week’s activities.

TIME: TBA

LOCATION: TBA

DETAILS: Open to the public.

Friday, October 7TH

OFFICIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

ABOUT: Welcoming local, regional and national media to hear more from the coaches and selected players of each school.

TIME: 11 a.m. CT

DETAILS: Proper Credentials Required. For information on how to apply for press credentials, Click Here.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

ABOUT: A fun and delicious event recognizing the area’s best food trucks and vendors.

LOCATION: Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th Street N, Birmingham, AL 35203

TIME: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

DETAILS: Open to the public.

MOREHOUSE TUSKEGEE CLASSIC BLOCK PARTY

ABOUT: Alumni and fans of both schools are invited to join in a festive atmosphere featuring live entertainment and a chance to display their school pride.

LOCATION: TBD

TIME: TBD

DETAILS: Open to the public.

SATURDAY, October 8TH

MOREHOUSE TUSKEGEE CLASSIC PRESENTED BY THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

ABOUT: The Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will be the culminating event that will determine who will leave Birmingham with the crown of victory. The game will feature general and corporate tailgates and a fan zone.

LOCATION: Legion Field (Bag policy and prohibited Items will be strictly enforced)

TIME: Fan Zone - 5:00 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:00 p.m. | Game Time - 7:00 p.m.

DETAILS: Open to the public. Tickets are on sale now here.

