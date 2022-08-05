Man shot and killed at home in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Center Point Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Antonio Leon Warren, Jr..

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Warren was shot in his home in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW around 8:50 a.m.

He died at a nearby hospital a short time later.

Authorities say one person is in custody.

