Tomato Peach Bruschetta
Cake ‘n Knife
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ingredients
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 3 large peaches, chopped
- 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1 baguette, sliced and toasted
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Stir together garlic, oil, peaches, tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined.
- Top the toasted slices of bread with the tomato peach mixture.
- Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with a pinch of red pepper flakes.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.