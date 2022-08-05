LawCall
Tomato Peach Bruschetta

Cake ‘n Knife
Tomato Peach Bruschetta
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ingredients

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 3 large peaches, chopped
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 baguette, sliced and toasted
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes

Instructions

  1. Stir together garlic, oil, peaches, tomatoes, basil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined.
  2. Top the toasted slices of bread with the tomato peach mixture.
  3. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with a pinch of red pepper flakes.

