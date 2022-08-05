LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer

A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County....
A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County. It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.(MGN)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County.

It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.

“It slows down the respiration, the breathing,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. “Eventually causes a brain injury that can lead to death. It can happen very quickly. Cause drowsiness, slows breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure.”

It’s being found mixed in with street drugs, like cocaine and methamphetamines.

“We are told it’s put into these products to extend euphoria,” Yates said. “But, I don’t know if the user knows.”

The cases are mainly coming up on white males in their 40′s.

“We had one case in 2019,” Yates said. “One in 2020 and in 2021, we jumped to 11. So far this year, we are only halfway through, and we have seen 36.″

Yates said it’s a drug that doesn’t work against Narcan.

“The problem with Xylazine is that its not an opioid,” he said. “So, the opioid reversing drug of naloxone or Narcan, it has no effect.”

There are no testing strips for Xylazine. Birmingham Police Narcotics Division said street drugs can be laced with anything and multiple different drugs at one.

In all 36 of the county’s deaths, there was also Fentanyl as a leading contributor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

Latest News

Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car...
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash
Vincent leaders push to dissolve police after text message controversy
Vincent leaders push to dissolve police after text message controversy
The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police...
Vincent Chief of Police and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
Jamari King carries his new supplies inside
Family surprised with school supplies following loss of 11-month-old baby