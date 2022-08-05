Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Irondale are beginning to voice their frustration about some of their neighbors, specifically short term renters. This comes after shootings near short term rental homes in Irondale and a homicide in Avondale last month.

Many adamantly oppose Airbnb’s and other short term rental operations. On Monticello Road, there are reminders of two short term rental shootings that took place in January.

You can still see the bullet damage to several homes and cars on the quiet street. Now neighbors are banding together and creating signs explaining why they believe the short term rental idea can actually be damaging to communities.

They are now asking more local municipalities to step up, and impose stricter guidelines on them.

“I would like to see some sort of legislation around short term rentals. I think they need to be classified strictly as business. I don’t feel like they belong in residential areas. They need to be more highly regulated, they need to be more difficult to obtain a license for,” said Terri Johnson.

Also on August 4, Eastwood Neighborhood members met to discuss ideas on how to engage Birmingham city leaders on the topic of Airbnb’s and short term rentals.

