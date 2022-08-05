LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals

Concerns over short term rentals
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Irondale are beginning to voice their frustration about some of their neighbors, specifically short term renters. This comes after shootings near short term rental homes in Irondale and a homicide in Avondale last month.

Many adamantly oppose Airbnb’s and other short term rental operations. On Monticello Road, there are reminders of two short term rental shootings that took place in January.

You can still see the bullet damage to several homes and cars on the quiet street. Now neighbors are banding together and creating signs explaining why they believe the short term rental idea can actually be damaging to communities.

They are now asking more local municipalities to step up, and impose stricter guidelines on them.

“I would like to see some sort of legislation around short term rentals. I think they need to be classified strictly as business. I don’t feel like they belong in residential areas. They need to be more highly regulated, they need to be more difficult to obtain a license for,” said Terri Johnson.

Also on August 4, Eastwood Neighborhood members met to discuss ideas on how to engage Birmingham city leaders on the topic of Airbnb’s and short term rentals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

Latest News

A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County....
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police...
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
Organizations searching hard for help.
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on August 4, 2022.
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after pedestrian struck