Hueytown church burns

Fire investigation at New Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Hueytown
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A church burned Friday afternoon in Hueytown.

Hueytown Fire and Rescue responded to New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Marsh Avenue.


No word on any injuries or how it started.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to put out hot spots. The church was destroyed.

