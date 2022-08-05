First Alert for isolated to widely scattered storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the morning with near-average temperatures. Most spots are in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible in areas that received rainfall yesterday evening, but most of Central Alabama is looking at clear conditions and decent visibility. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky across Central Alabama. Showers and some flooding continue in parts of western Kentucky this morning thanks to a weak disturbance. Today will be similar to yesterday. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is close to the triple digits. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered storms today. Models are hinting that parts of east Alabama have the best chance to see a few storms between 12 PM - 8 PM. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Severe weather threat remains low. If you plan on attending “Rock the South” concert in Cullman, Alabama this evening, plan for an isolated shower or storm before 8 PM. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 80s around 8 PM and into the upper 70s at 10 PM. It should be a pleasant evening for music and fun.

Scattered Storms Return this Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be hot and muggy. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Each day will end up partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. I’m holding on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday. Sunday’s rain chance is slightly higher at 50%. Not everyone will see rainfall over the weekend, so I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember that when thunder roars, you need to go indoors. Storms that develop this weekend could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. The severe threat is low, but not zero. The UV Index will remain very high over the weekend, so make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on chilling at the pool or attending outdoor events. Burn time will be around 15 minutes.

Next Big Thing: The forecast for next week is very questionable. The European model hints that a cold front could move into our area for the second half of next week, enhancing our chances for showers and storms. The GFS is backing away from the idea of a cold front moving into our area and just keeps us in a hot and muggy pattern with heat-activated showers and storms. Scattered storms will be possible throughout next week with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. The extent of rain across the area will all depend on the actual weather pattern. Hopefully we will know more about the middle and end of next week over the next couple of days.

Tropical Update: NOAA and Colorado State University continue to forecast an active hurricane season for the Atlantic. Nearly 86% of hurricane activity occurs AFTER August 1st, so we still have a long way to go. The next five days remain quiet in the Atlantic according to the National Hurricane Center. Long range models aren’t showing much happening in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next seven days. We think that could change by the end of the month. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend for a last-minute summer vacation, plan for highs in the upper 80s with scattered storms possible mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. The rip current threat will remain in the low-to-moderate range. Use caution if you plan on swimming along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Purple flags remain up at Orange Beach for the threat of jellyfish in the water. Water temperatures are around 86°F-87°F.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.