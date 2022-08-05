LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway

Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.(Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.

A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

Some people were able to safely flee the burning home, authorities said.

Baker said that the address initially given for the call was a neighboring home, but that he realized it was his family’s residence as the fire truck approached.

“When we turned the corner up here on Dewey (Street) I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street,” Baker told the Citizens’ Voice. “I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them.”

Neighbors reported hearing a loud popping sound or explosion before seeing the front porch of the home rapidly consumed by flames. Some also reported hearing a young man screaming in front of the home, “They’re all dead.”

Baker, who was relieved of his firefighting duties because of his relationship to the victims, said 14 people were living in the home. One of them was out delivering newspapers, and three others escaped, he said.

“It’s a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said. Troopers were interviewing survivors, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
UPDATE: 19-year-old identified as victim in deadly Hoover convenience store shooting
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
Homicide in Jefferson Co. under investigation
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Officials in Hawaii said they are setting a 50-yard boundary to protect a mother seal and her...
50-yard boundary: Officers protecting mother seal and her baby from beachgoers
Christopher Bartley, 48, is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three...
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
Fire investigation at New Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Hueytown
Hueytown church burns