Coach Saban places participation trophy in Alabama cafeteria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said that Coach Saban has placed a participation trophy in the Alabama cafeteria.

“It’s a trophy. It [says] 2022 Indianapolis. It’s basically like a runner-up trophy. It’s like a sign under it says participation trophy, like are you happy with it,” said Ekiyor.

The trophy references Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the 2022 National Championship game. Ekiyor said it’s motivated players to see the trophy in the cafeteria.

“Just to see that everyday and remind you that this is what we’re really working for,” said Ekiyor. “To change the outcome of the season, and focus to be the best that we can be this year so that we can ultimately have a different outcome at the end of the year.”

