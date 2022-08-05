LawCall
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers

Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.

The three local groups are motorcycle clubs and all three are joining forces to do something special for three men. The groups are the Black Warrior Chapter of Alabama’s Protectors Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, the Regulators Motorcycle Club’s West Alabama Chapter and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022.

The three include Officer Kennis Croom who died in Meridian, Mississippi, and Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. Both died in the line of duty. Bibb County deputy Chris Poole survived the same shooting that took Brad Johnson.

The clubs say they’ll meet Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the VFW Post on University Boulevard East in Cottondale, and then ride down McFarland, onto the Highway 82, all the way to the Bibb County Courthouse. This is more than just a ride. It’s a fundraiser as well.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and in the ways we do that we support police officers, veterans, military, first responders in general in the general community. It’s a fundraiser. The proceeds is going to be split in three. It’s going to go to [the] Kennis Croom scholarship foundation,” said Dustin Cline, one of the organizers of the ride.

Whatever they raise, the funds will be split evenly between Croom’s Foundation, Brad Johnson’s Memorial Foundation and Chris Poole to help him get back on his feet.

