29-year-old dies following shooting in east Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died following a shooting in the eastern part of Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m. Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Springlake Court.

Deputies said they arrived and found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Sheriff’s detectives are processing evidence and conducting an investigation.

If you have any information about the crime call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

