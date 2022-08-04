‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed.

Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported a person left a pet outside their door without booking an appointment.

Here is the complete post by Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter:

We are going to say this first and foremost: this post isn’t to shame anyone whatsoever, but to raise awareness on why this isn’t the right way to bring an animal to a place of refuge. To educate the community on this community problem.

These are the animals that have been dumped at our shelter just in the last week.

A kitten left in a box with a note. Said kitten got out of the box and was only feet from the road when a staff member found her.

A terrified dog tied out to a pole on our property with a bag of food filled with ants left for her to eat.

And the saddest of all: a dog tied to our door using trash bags, a collar so loose that it was able to get off the lead and into the road. An innocent life lost.

In order for us to help, we need help in return.

Found an animal running at large?

Post on social media. Facebook pages are made specifically for this and there are tons out there just for Tuscaloosa. People have the most success with this.

Go door to door in the area you have found the animal. Most lost animals are within a mile of their home and have gotten turned around.

Post flyers in the area you have found the animals and spread the word!

Be a temporary foster for the animal until you can find its owner, or if the appropriate amount of time has passed, a new forever home.

If you can’t foster, post online or ask around to family and friends to see if someone else can take the animal in.

Have the animal checked for a microchip. This can be done for free at a vet or at the shelter.

Can no longer take care of your pet and need to surrender? Important information to know:

The shelter takes in owner surrenders by appointment only. We stay so full that these appointments are sometimes months out. Please think ahead and be proactive when you have to make this decision about rehoming.

Try home-home.org for a solution that helps keep animals out of the shelter. We require the public to do this when they schedule an appointment with us.

Please get your pets spayed and neutered! Tuscaloosa is so overpopulated with animals that we are bursting at the seams.

