Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

It happened Thursday, August 4 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW.

Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.