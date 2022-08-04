LawCall
Shooting in Jefferson Co. under investigation

Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting.

It happened Thursday, August 4 in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW.

Authorities say one person has life-threatening injuries and one person is in custody.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

