LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son

Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her two children had been living with Jose Reyes since February 2022.
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son
Sheriff: Tallapoosa Co. murder victims are suspect’s girlfriend, her son(Submitted)
By Morgan Hightower
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead in Jose Reyes’ home as his girlfriend, Sandra Vazquez Ceja.

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Ceja’s 14-year-old son, who has not been named, was also murdered.

READ: Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders

Sheriff Abbett said Ceja was also the mother of the 12-year-old girl who escaped earlier this week and was found wandering down County Road 34, just south of Dadeville.

Reyes, who Sheriff Abbett said was in the country illegally, is charged with three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, and first-degree kidnapping.

Sheriff Abbett said Ceja and her two children moved in with Reyes in February 2022. He believes Reyes killed Ceja and her son on or around July 24.

Court records show Reyes tied the girl to bed posts for one week and gave her alcohol to keep her in a drugged state.

Sheriff Abbett said she was able to free herself by chewing through the restraints, breaking the braces off her teeth in the process. She escaped the house and was found Monday morning wandering down the street.

“She’s a hero,” said Sheriff Abbett.

Sheriff Abbett said the girl is now in the custody of Tallapoosa County DHR and has no life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that include first-degree kidnapping.(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

The court hired a translator for Reyes, who is being held without bond. Sheriff Abbett said he was previously deported from the U.S. for illegal entry from Mexico but returned. It’s unclear when he was deported or when he returned.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Hoover Police investigating after person shot and killed at gas station
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues
At 11:18 p.m. on August 2, 2022, deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Myron...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in McCalla

Latest News

Overturned Vehicle I-459 SB @ MP32.5 at Exit 32: US11/Gadsden Hwy in Birmingham
Crash involving overturned vehicle blocks part of I-459S
K-9 training program
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s
BA.5 remains dominant strand of COVID-19 as cases surge
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020