LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

School districts utilizing emergency teaching certifications to help staffing shortages

Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher,...
Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher, even if they don’t have an education degree. They just become certified while teaching.(Live 5/File)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across the state are working to finish filling empty teaching positions before the start of the school year next week.

Emergency and provisional teaching is where someone with a four-year degree becomes a teacher, even if they don’t have an education degree. They just become certified while teaching.

“Really any applicant just has to have a four year degree,” Walker County Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said. “A lot of them have been in a career for several years and they decide they want to try teaching, so they come in with a new excitement. They bring a lot to the table as well. We have teachers in the building now who have degrees in communication, in nursing, and in finance.”

The Walker County School districts has a mentorship program where all new teachers are paired with a senior teacher as a mentor to help them through the process. Not all new teachers are also being certified, but all have a mentor.

“There are certain hours they have to spend with this new teacher a week and throughout the school year,” Willingham said.

Teachers getting certifications get the same size class and pay as already certified first year teachers and have to complete their certifications within a required time frame.

“They may have to take teacher preparation classes or some of them may be required to get a Masters Degree in that field to be certified,” he said. “We have seen a great number of retention these people that we hire.”

Willingham said they are almost completely staffed for the year and have multiple teachers in this program where they are still getting certified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit on I-459 in Trussville
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville identified
VIDEO: Arrest involving Vestavia Hills Police SOURCE: Viewer
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist...
Residents of Shelby Co. town call for assistant police chief to be fired over alleged racist text message
Sheila Tyson - Jefferson County Commissioner
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders

Latest News

Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
College dorm
Knowing the signs of an eating disorder before moving away to college
While most students in the Blount County School District headed back to class Thursday, one...
Blount County Schools to begin school year with full staff of nurses
Source: WBRC video
New mental health program at Etowah Co. Schools