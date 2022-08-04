Pelham City Schools implementing police precincts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is taking a unique approach to make your child’s school safer.

Schools like Pelham High School will now act as a police precinct.

Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said they kept asking themselves one question.

“What can we do to enhance school safety,” Ledbetter said.

Turning the schools into a police precinct allows officers to come to any of the four schools at any time of day.

“To update their computers, downloading or uploading anything. If they need a place to sit down for 30 minutes to do some paperwork,” Ledbetter said. “Any of those kinds of things we will have that ability for, whether they get out of the car or stay in the car, but what it essentially does it up the police presence on our campuses.”

Mayor Gary Waters came up with the idea and shared it with the board.

“It’s such a no brainer,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said it will make the schools a more difficult place for anyone to try and create problems.

“Anyone that had mal intent and were looking at the school, they would see that not only do we have our SROs at every school, a school resource officer at each school, we also have other officers who are just stopping in and out during the day at unpredicted times,” Ledbetter said.

Working with the city to finalize the details as the new school year begins, it should be going into effect.

